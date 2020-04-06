Coronavirus

Nurse explains how easy it is to spread germs, even while wearing gloves

SAGINAW, Michigan -- A Michigan nurse is warning people about cross-contamination, even while wearing gloves.

Molly Lixey, an infusion nurse, was frustrated by seeing shoppers improperly using gloves to protect themselves from the coronavirus, so she posted to Facebook to give a warning about cross-contamination and how easily it can happen.

In the video recorded at her home, Lixey simulates a trip to the grocery store. She uses paint to represent the germs, showing how easy it is to spread them through phones and car doors, even while wearing gloves.

Lixey, who has years of ER experience, said it terrifies her "to think people believe they are safe only because they are wearing gloves."

People are "so fearful right now they will do anything to protect themselves, but it's important they do so properly," she said.

RELATED: Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know about new CDC guidelines

When it comes to protective coverings, the CDC advised on Friday that face coverings should be worn in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

However, federal health officials said that does not mean people should stop social distancing.

Watch the video above to see the nurse's entire demonstration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichigancoronavirusgermsu.s. & worldnursespandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
More than 2 dozen CT statues outfitted with face masks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News