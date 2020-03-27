Coronavirus

'Robot cars' enforce lockdown to curb coronavirus spread on streets of Tunisia: VIDEO

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Authorities in Tunisia have deployed "robot cars" to the streets in an effort to enforce the country's lockdown intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Government-released video shows the remote-controlled vehicle approaching people on the streets of Tunis and asking for identification. The robot can be heard in Arabic asking a woman where she is going, where she is coming from and whether or not she is aware of the lockdown rules.

Law enforcement officers are shown at a remote location speaking to the woman through the robot.

It follows up with an announcement saying, "Everyone is required to apply public quarantine procedures and not to leave their homes to limit the spread of the contagion in order to preserve the safety of human lives."

Those in areas covered by the lockdown order can leave the house to buy food and medicine as well as travel to work if they're employed in an essential business.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessafricarobotscoronavirustechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
More than 2 dozen CT statues outfitted with face masks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News