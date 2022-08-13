5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were arrested and charged after police confiscated $2 million worth of counterfeit goods in Manhattan Friday.
A portion of the merchandise included imitation bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
The goods were seized from spaces along Canal Street.
"In reality, the money that is raised by the sale of these counterfeit goods are used to further other crimes throughout the city," NYPD Deputy Chief Benjamin Gurley said.
Police said the operation was prompted by community complaints.
MORE NEWS | Surgery a success for 6-month-old with rare eye condition
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts