5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods

The NYPD seized $2 million worth of counterfeit goods on Friday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were arrested and charged after police confiscated $2 million worth of counterfeit goods in Manhattan Friday.

A portion of the merchandise included imitation bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.

The goods were seized from spaces along Canal Street.

"In reality, the money that is raised by the sale of these counterfeit goods are used to further other crimes throughout the city," NYPD Deputy Chief Benjamin Gurley said.

Police said the operation was prompted by community complaints.

