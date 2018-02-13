New Jersey couple arrested after death of 3-day-old girl

Eyewitness News
WALLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A couple in New Jersey is under arrest in connection with the death of their 3-day-old baby.

Wallington residents Joseph Chmielewski and Juliann Garner-Chmielewski were taken into custody on Monday after police say they failed to seek medical attention for their infant daughter after she was born last week.

Juliann gave birth to her on February 6 inside their home, but it wasn't until February 9 when the couple dialed 911 after the newborn became unresponsive. She later died at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police believe the parents willfully failed to get their daughter medical attention in the days following her birth.

The couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, while Juliann has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babynewborn deatharrestbergen countynew jerseyBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News