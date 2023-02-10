NYC ends vaccine mandate for municipal employees; heath board cites steady case counts for decision

The city's health department voted to end this policy on Thursday after it had been in effect since October of 2021. Derick Waller reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC will no longer have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees starting Friday.

The city's health department voted to end this policy on Thursday after it had been in effect since October of 2021.

Former health advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Dr. Jay Varma, says he was shocked that the city ended the mandate. He believes it will increase illness, death, and cost.

Many city employee unions are celebrating the change.

A number of public sector unions remain in ongoing litigation against NYC as they try to get their members' jobs back.

Thursday's vote means the city will do away with the requirement that workers show proof of vaccination.

It also means that visitors to city schools don't have to show proof of at least one dose.

The board cited high vaccination rates and case counts that have remained steady, even over the winter.

Legal fights are not over. The Uniformed Firefighter Association is one of the unions suing the city.

"We still have multiple lawsuits pending. We also understand that the vaccine mandate was causing a hiring issue for the FDNY. We have a class going in in April, when normally they would put in a class of 325, we have been told there have been many many applicants that would become nyc firefighters that have been turning it down in expectation that this mandate would be ended. we desperately need those firefighters in the field," UFA President Andrew Ansbro said.

Healthcare workers still have to be vaccinated because of separate state and federal mandates.

As of this upcoming Sunday, you may no longer have to wear a mask to your doctor's appointment.

