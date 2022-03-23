COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID vaccine performs as well in children as it does in adults, company says

Majority of vaccine side effects mild or moderate, Moderna said
By John Bonifield, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company

CHICAGO -- Moderna announced interim results of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6 on Wednesday.

The company said two 25-microgram doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years old provided a similar immune response to two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25, indicating that the benefit conferred to young adults is also conferred to young children.

The two doses of vaccine are given to children 28 days apart.

The data showed "a robust neutralizing antibody response" and "a favorable safety profile," according to a company news release issued Wednesday.

Based on the data, Moderna said it will ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of the vaccine in this younger age group in the coming weeks.

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said. "We believe these latest results ... are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age."

The vaccine was not all that effective at preventing COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron variant, which predominated in the U.S. during the study. For children ages 6 months through 1 year old, the efficacy was 43.7%. For children ages 2 through 5, the efficacy was 37.5%. Moderna said the lower efficacy was still statistically significant and consistent with how vaccinated adults have fared with the omicron variant.

RELATED: Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

Moderna said it is preparing to evaluate the potential of a booster shot for all children 6 months and older, which would target the original strain of the virus as well as the omicron variant.

The data is based on a group of 6,900 children ages 6 months through 5 years old. The majority of adverse reactions were mild or moderate, and were more frequent after the second shot. Moderna said no deaths and no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the heart lining.

Moderna also announced that it has initiated a submission to the FDA for emergency use authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 through 11 years old. Children that age would get two shots of a larger 50-microgram version of the vaccine. Moderna also said it provided the FDA with additional follow-up data on its vaccine for children ages 12 to 17. Children that age would get two shots of a larger 100-microgram version of the vaccine.

Last month, the FDA postponed a meeting of its vaccine advisers to consider Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5, and requested additional data on third doses. The companies have said they expect that data to be ready by early April.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pop-up vaccination sites in NYC target 5-11 year olds
COVID long hauler lives in constant fear as NYC restrictions lift
NYC mayor announces potential end date for day care masks
New NYC vaccination push for kids as state sees uptick in cases
TOP STORIES
Former Massachusetts transportation chief to run NYC transit system
Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem
Firefighters put out hot spots after massive at PepsiCo factory in NJ
Pop-up vaccination sites in NYC target 5-11 year olds
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death surrenders
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain
Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings
Show More
Teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station
67-year-old man hospitalized after fire in Brooklyn home
4 hurt in apartment fire in Queens
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
COVID long hauler lives in constant fear as NYC restrictions lift
More TOP STORIES News