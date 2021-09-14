COVID News: 1,200 deaths a day from coronavirus in US, 6 times higher than 2 months ago

With in-person classes now in session for millions of students across the country, concerns over a fall delta COVID surge are growing.
More than 243,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the second-highest case week ever.
One million children across the country have tested positive for COVID in the last month.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among big musicals raising curtain Tuesday
After 18 months in the dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the biggest and most popular Broadway musicals are welcoming back audiences Tuesday as the Great White Way springs back to life. Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago will once again raise the curtain, this time for crowds that are fully vaccinated and wearing masks. Previews will also begin for Lackawanna Blues, with opening night scheduled for September 28. The Broadway League launched "This is Broadway," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's historic shutdown.
83 COVID cases reported after 1st day of school in NYC
Thirty-three students and 50 teachers reported positive COVID cases following New York City's first day back to school. Meantime, teachers are continuing to protest the city's vaccine mandate.
NYC COVD vaccine enforcement begins; 300,000 city employees return to work
The grace period is over, and New York City is now fining businesses that do not ask for proof of vaccination. The policy went into effect last month for indoor public spaces, like restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues. Mayor Bill de Blasio says enforcement will be handled by civilian inspectors from 13 different agencies who will be making sure businesses are telling customers about the requirement and checking for proof of vaccination.
Alabama man dies after turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients, family says
An Alabama man died after he was turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients. Across the U.S., the Delta variant is not slowing down. ICU beds in seven states are running out, leaving little room for other emergencies. Ray DeMonia's family said it took calls to 43 hospitals across three states to get the 73-year-old a cardiac ICU bed. He later died in a facility in Mississippi, 200 miles from his Alabama home. His relatives wrote in his obituary "please get vaccinated...to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies." It comes as COVID cases in children continue to rise, now making up one in four new infections.
Legacy of high school coach who died of COVID lives on through foundation for student athletes
Neighbors, first responders, health care workers, teachers and coaches are the strong, quiet heroes that make up every corner of the country, and one Indiana man's pep talks, booming voice and bear hugs will be greatly missed by his community but long remembered thanks to a new chapter of his legacy. The student athletes, staff and families of North Central High School lost their beloved coach Paul Loggan, a towering figure in Indianapolis for more than 30 years, to COVID-19. When his students learned about Loggan's diagnosis, they did what their coach had done so many times for them -- delivered pep talks.
Met Gala set to return with star power after pandemic delay
Thanks to the pandemic, the 2020 Met Gala and its fashion parade was pushed from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair that kicks off Monday night with a mini version of the celebrity-splashed fundraiser. Organizers promise no less the star power. The intimate gala coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center. It will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs are Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Wintour, the latter the doyenne of the Met Gala since 1995.
NYC rec centers reopen, offer free memberships
All of New York City's 25 recreation centers are back open for activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. Proof of vaccination is required to use them. The centers are offering free membership through the end of the year.
Parents urged to wait for vaccine approval for kids
The FDA is urging parents not to seek out COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 because they're not yet eligible. The agency noted that "children are not small adults," and said it is still working through the process of ensuring the vaccines are safe for younger kids.
"While of course I can understand that parents are anxious to get their kids vaccinated, it's super important for the FDA to complete its process," Harvard Medical School Professor Dr. John Brownstein said. The announcement comes amid the uncertainty of a new school year, with early a million New York City public school students headed back to classrooms.
