New smartphone app tests for COVID-19 using your voice

According to Dutch scientists, there is a new app that can detect COVID-19 in your voice in under a minute.

"Hey Siri, do I have COVID?"

Soon, you may be able to ask your smartphone that question.

Studies have shown the app has given accurate results for positive tests 89% of the time.

The researchers claim that the virus affects the upper respiratory tract and vocal chords, leading to changes in a person's voice. They say they have developed the technology to identify these changes in people with COVID-19.

After the user reports basic details about their demographic and medical history, the app asks them to record. The app generates results from a few rounds of coughing and deep breaths.

However, further research needs to be done before the general public can begin testing for COVID-19 on their phones.

