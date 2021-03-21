Coronavirus Update New York City: Pharmacies now vaccinating people with underlying conditions in NYC

Those with underlying conditions can now be vaccinated at pharmacies.
Pharmacies are now scheduling vaccination for three groups:
- Age 60+
- Teachers, school staff, and childcare workers
- Those w/ underlying conditions
As a reminder, these are the underlying conditions eligible for vaccination in NY:
- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune), including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines or other causes
- Intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease or dementia
- Pulmonary disease, including but not limited to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and related pulmonary diseases
- Pregnancy
- Severe obesity (body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or higher), obesity (body mass index of between 30 kg/m2 and 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease, or thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
Book here:
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Rite Aid
Those without computer access can book vaccine appointments at pharmacies via phone:
- 800-WALGREENs
- 800-SHOP-CVS
- 800-RITE-AID
MORE NEWS | 89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question