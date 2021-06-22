Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Cruise line reveals strict protocols for unvaccinated passengers

Each unvaccinated guest over 16 will have to pay just under $180 for rapid tests onboard.
They will have to take three tests: one before boarding, one mid-cruise and one at the end.
Unvaccinated guests will also have to wear masks at all times onboard except while eating and drinking.
The ship will depart before a Florida law banning vaccine mandates takes effect.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cuomo announces return of Fourth of July fireworks to Jones Beach, Empire State Plaza
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Office of General Services and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are joining with partners again to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and events from 6-10 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza, including a pop-up vaccination site from 5:30- 8:00 p.m.; and at Jones Beach State Park beginning at 9:30pm.
Tokyo Olympics to allow limit of 10,000 local fans in venues
The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues.
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June because of regulatory and other hurdles, officials said as they announced new plans Monday for sharing the shots globally. The White House announced the final allocations for the doses, with 60 million shots going to the global COVAX vaccine-sharing alliance and 20 million being directed to specific partners. But fewer than 10 million doses have been shipped around the world, including 2.5 million doses delivered to Taiwan over the weekend, and about 1 million doses delivered to Mexico, Canada and South Korea earlier this month.
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms approached another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated. The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers. CDC data suggests that more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer's disease than from COVID-19.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
