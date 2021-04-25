Coronavirus Update New York City: Mayor de Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees

The move impacts 9,500 city workers and returns $21 million for unpaid furlough days between October 2020 and March of this year.
The mayor credits federal stimulus funds for the change in policy.
"Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year," said de Blasio. "We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year. Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice."
In September, the mayor announced that all managerial and non-represented city employees must take five furlough days, saving the city $21 million.
Beginning this coming June, the employees will be permitted to reclassify these furlough days as either annual leave days or comp time and get paid back for these days.
Employees can sign up to reclassify their time starting in June and will receive their reclassified time in July.
