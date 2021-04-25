coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Mayor de Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC mayor announces payback plan for 9,500 furloughed city workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that non-represented New York City employees will be able to reclassify unpaid furlough days during the pandemic.

The move impacts 9,500 city workers and returns $21 million for unpaid furlough days between October 2020 and March of this year.

The mayor credits federal stimulus funds for the change in policy.

"Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year," said de Blasio. "We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year. Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice."

In September, the mayor announced that all managerial and non-represented city employees must take five furlough days, saving the city $21 million.

Beginning this coming June, the employees will be permitted to reclassify these furlough days as either annual leave days or comp time and get paid back for these days.

Employees can sign up to reclassify their time starting in June and will receive their reclassified time in July.

ALSO READ: 61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the unprovoked attack in East Harlem.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfurloughshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News