Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US, cases lowest in a year

While the pandemic still isn't over, health experts say the vaccines are allowing Americans to inch closer towards pre-pandemic normal life.
The majority of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated.
In Pennsylvania, nearly all COVID restrictions now lifted.
Starting Tuesday, Michigan once a COVID epicenter also allowing restaurants to open indoor dining areas at 50 percent capacity.
And for the first time since the virus shut down New York City, restaurants no longer face any restrictions.
It comes as the country reports fewer than 20,000 new COVID cases per day, the lowest number in more than a year.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Masks, social distancing still important even with COVID vaccination, study suggests
Vaccination alone might not be enough to end the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported Tuesday. Even with a majority of the population vaccinated, the removal of pandemic precautions could lead to an increase in virus spread, the researchers reported in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
0 new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
New York City continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with promising new numbers, including zero deaths and a .83% positivity rate that is the lowest level since the start of COVID testing.
For 1st time in over a year, US records daily average of fewer than 20k new COVID-19 cases
The US just recorded a seven-day average of fewer than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 2020. The daily average of new cases dropped to about 17,248 as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, that number might be lower than reality, as some cases from the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday might not have been reported yet.
Renting a porta potty can be a challenge as COVID-19 restrictions ease
After more than a year of staying at home, avoiding crowds and other Covid-19 precautions, many Americans are looking forward to a summer of festivals, concerts, road races and other large events. That has porta potty suppliers and manufacturers scrambling to make sure that they have enough toilets to go around, CNN reported.
Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million free doughnuts through COVID-19 vaccine deal
Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million doughnuts for free since March. That's when the North Carolina-based sweet shop created a promotion to give people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 a free glazed doughnut every day.
More normal July 4th this year
Mayor de Blasio said NYC will "be able to have something much more like what we've historically" had on July 4th this year. "But we still have to be smart about it," he said. "We have to structure it for this kind of transitional moment we are in." The mayor said there will be a full announcement about the city's July 4th celebration soon.
Senior centers reopening in NYC
Senior centers in New York City are back open for business. The centers have been cleared to resume all outdoor activities starting immediately, Mayor de Blasio said. Indoor congregate activities can resume on June 14. Participants are still being advised, out of an abundance of caution, to maintain social distancing. The centers will not require attendees to be vaccinated.
NYC records lowest positivity rate ever
New York City has recorded its lowest COVID positivity rate since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The rate, 0.83%, is the lowest since the city started administering tests for the coronavirus. "This is a testament to the power of vaccination," the mayor said. "This is a testament to the willpower of New Yorkers."
Teachers return to classrooms in Paterson, NJ
Teachers are being welcomed back to school buildings Tuesday in Paterson, New Jersey after a confusing back-and-forth about in-person learning. Officials say teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
WHO gives authorization to Sinovac vaccine
The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine. WHO said there were few older adults enrolled in the research, so it could not estimate how effective the vaccine was in people over age 60.
Moderna begins process to win full US regulatory approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults
American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults. Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a "rolling submission" to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.
