Elusive coyote spotted roaming through Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A coyote was spotted in Central Park last week - a rare sighting of the wild canine which had previously been spotted in January.

The wild canine was spotted roaming around last Monday near Conservatory Water, a pond by the east side of the park near 74th Street.

Coyotes have been reported to live in New York City for the last 30 years, but only one is reportedly known to live in Central Park.

The NYC Parks Department says anyone who sees the animal should stay calm and contact Parks personnel if it appears aggressive or fearless.

