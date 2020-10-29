Video: Crane spins out of control from top of Manhattan building

The incident was reported at a high-rise under construction near 57th Street and 6th Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but the FDNY said they responded to reports of debris falling from a building.
#BREAKING: huge construction crane swinging wildly at top of mega high rise under construction on 57th and 6th. Reports of debris in street. Lots of streets closed. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fwWS21E8h7— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 29, 2020
The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.
The Department of Buildings said they have inspectors heading to the scene to investigation.
The city is shut down 55th to 59th streets from Madison to 8th avenues.
The MTA announced the following subway changes during the investigation: F, N, Q, R and W trains are bypassing 57 St/57 St-7 Av in both directions because of an NYPD investigation in the area.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
