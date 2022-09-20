At least 1 hurt when crane collapses onto car in middle of Bronx street

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A boom truck toppled over in the Bronx Tuesday morning, with its crane landing on top of a car that was driving down the street at the time.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Jerome Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in the Bedford Park section.

One occupant of the vehicle, reported to be a passenger, sustained a hand injury.

The extent of the injury, however, is unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, and it is unclear if there was anyone in the crane and if he or she was also injured.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings are responding to the scene.

This is breaking news. Stay with abc7NY for updates.

ALSO READ | Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.