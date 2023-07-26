  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crane catches fire, partially collapses on 10th Avenue in Manhattan

WABC logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 12:17PM
LIVE | Crane catches fire on Midtown high-rise under construction
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE | Crane catches fire on Midtown high-rise under construction

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.

Officials say 10th Avenue is closed for safety reasons until further notice.

A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.

Officials said nearby buildings are being evacuated for fears of an additional collapse.

Video showed firefighters shooting water from a different building above the crane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW