LIVE | Crane catches fire on Midtown high-rise under construction

Crane catches fire, partially collapses on 10th Avenue in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.

Officials say 10th Avenue is closed for safety reasons until further notice.

A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.

Officials said nearby buildings are being evacuated for fears of an additional collapse.

Video showed firefighters shooting water from a different building above the crane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

