Emergency workers rescued a crane operator stuck 36 stories high in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning.The operator started experiencing chest pains around 1 a.m. while working at a high rise at 125 Greenwich Street.Initially, first responders couldn't reach the man because the building's elevator only reaches the 32nd floor of the building, so they used a pulley system from four floors below to move him to safety.EMS rushed him to the hospital. There's still no word on his condition.----------