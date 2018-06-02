RESCUE

Crane operator rescued from 36th floor of Lower Manhattan high rise

Emergency workers rescued a crane operator stuck 36 stories high in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
The operator started experiencing chest pains around 1 a.m. while working at a high rise at 125 Greenwich Street.

The operator started experiencing chest pains around 1 a.m. while working at a high rise at 125 Greenwich Street.

Initially, first responders couldn't reach the man because the building's elevator only reaches the 32nd floor of the building, so they used a pulley system from four floors below to move him to safety.

EMS rushed him to the hospital. There's still no word on his condition.

