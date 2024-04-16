2 workers rescued after porch collapse in Laurelton

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Two workers were rescued after the front porch of a home collapsed on them in Queens.
It happened Tuesday morning on 229th Street before 10 a.m.
They were repairing the front porch at the time of the collapse.
Both workers have been removed and are being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
