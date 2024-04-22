Video shows good Samaritans rushing to rescue driver from fiery crash in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (WABC) -- Incredible video shows the moment a group of Good Samaritans rescued a driver from a burning car.

The crash happened in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Thursday.

A Honda SUV went off the road and hit a light pole before catching fire.

That's when a group of people driving by stopped to help the man.

They ended up smashing his window to get him out after his door was blocked by the guard rail.

"It felt like a movie, it was so chaotic, emotions were so high. It was one of those very like, 'am I really living this' kind of moments," good Samaritan Tessa Sand said.

Incredibly, the driver, 71-year-old Sam Orbovich, didn't suffer any serious injuries.