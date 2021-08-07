Driver of SUV loses control, crashes into construction site in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver that lost control of his vehicle crashed into a construction site in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The incident was reported at 1678 Nostrand Ave. just before 3 p.m.

The driver of the SUV apparently lost control and jumped the curb before coming to a stop in the construction site.



The driver was able to remove himself from the car and was being evaluated by EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

The Department of Buildings has been notified of the incident.

