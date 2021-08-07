Driver of SUV loses control, crashes into construction site in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10936349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Julie Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, were in the right place at the right time to render aid.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver that lost control of his vehicle crashed into a construction site in Brooklyn on Saturday.The incident was reported at 1678 Nostrand Ave. just before 3 p.m.The driver of the SUV apparently lost control and jumped the curb before coming to a stop in the construction site.The driver was able to remove himself from the car and was being evaluated by EMS.No other injuries were reported.The Department of Buildings has been notified of the incident.----------