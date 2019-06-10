1 dead in helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed in a helicopter crash on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street around 2 p.m.The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire.Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene and said there is no indication of terrorism.7th Avenue was closed between 51st and 52nd Street as crews set up a perimeter as a precaution.----------