1 dead in helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed in a helicopter crash on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street around 2 p.m.
The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene and said there is no indication of terrorism.
7th Avenue was closed between 51st and 52nd Street as crews set up a perimeter as a precaution.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
