1 killed, 1 hurt in crash with tractor-trailer on Cross Bronx Expressway

BRONX (WABC) -- A car collided with a tractor-trailer in a deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Wednesday morning.
A white BMW attempted to pass a tractor-trailer at 1:45 a.m., apparently causing the crash near Nelson Avenue.
The passenger inside the vehicle was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Excessive speed is being examined as a possible factor in the crash.
The identity of the driver and victim have not yet been released.
