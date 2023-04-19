BMW crashes while trying to pass tractor-trailer on Cross Bronx Expressway, killing passenger in car.

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash with tractor-trailer on Cross Bronx Expressway

BRONX (WABC) -- A car collided with a tractor-trailer in a deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Wednesday morning.

A white BMW attempted to pass a tractor-trailer at 1:45 a.m., apparently causing the crash near Nelson Avenue.

The passenger inside the vehicle was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Excessive speed is being examined as a possible factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver and victim have not yet been released.

