Officials say the teen was leaning on an emergency door when the door swung open and she fell onto the parkway.

Teen in critical condition after falling out of moving party bus on Cross Island Parkway

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she fell out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway.

The fall happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village.

Officials say the teen was leaning on an emergency door when the door swung open and she fell onto the parkway.

The driver kept driving, initially unaware that the teen had fallen out, authorities said.

He later returned to the scene and found the injured girl.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.