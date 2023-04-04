Puzzle-solvers gather in Stamford for large crossword puzzle tournament

Hundreds of people competed in the "Super Bowl" of crossword puzzles this past weekend.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Hundreds of people competed in the "Super Bowl" of crossword puzzles this past weekend.

Organizers say this tournament in Stamford was the largest one ever.

Puzzle-solvers from 44 states worked on eight original crosswords. They were scored on accuracy and speed.

Dan Feyer of San Francisco took the top prize.

This happened to be his ninth American Crossword Puzzle Tournament win.

