CT man charged with murder after father found fatally stabbed

(Shutterstock)

EAST WINDSOR, Connecticut -- A 40-year-old Connecticut man has been charged in the death of his father.

The Hartford Courant reports that Gabriel Hesse, of East Windsor, was arrested at his Main Street home Friday evening and charged with murder. He is being held on $2 million bond. It was not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Hesse is accused of killing his 73-year-old father, Halsey Hesse, who was found dead Oct. 9 in the kitchen of his East Windsor home. A family member discovered his body after failing to reach him by phone for several days.

Police said he had been stabbed multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gabriel Hesse is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Enfield Superior Court.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutmurderman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk
Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive
Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of LI nursing student
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Man, boy shot at high school football game in New Jersey
Show More
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
Man accused of breaking Yeshiva windows, pistol-whipping delivery man
Fast-food restaurant testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box'
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
More TOP STORIES News