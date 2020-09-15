Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6423914" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> He says that it needs to be a sequenced approach.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state, mirroring a similar promise from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy last week.Cuomo said he will give parents "my advice and guidance," but then it will be up to them to decide if children go trick-or-treating."I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door," Cuomo said during a phone interview with News 12 Long Island. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbors door, God bless you.The governor added he's not going to tell residents not to go trick-or-treating."If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not going to tell you, you can't take your child through the neighborhood," he said. "I'm not going to do that. I'm going to give you my advice and guidance, and then you will make the decision what you will do that night."Cuomo also announced concert venues like Madison Square Garden and comedy clubs are still too dangerous to reopen."I am not in this job to cause people pain, so help me God, I want to say yes to everything," he said. "I want to see jobs and economy come back...We are not out of the woods. Everyone is feeling confident, good. Cocky is not good, and we are still in this."Cuomo says it's important to see what happens with colleges and kids being back at school, and with numbers already going up, it's important to keep an eye on everything before reopening more things he believes are not "essential."