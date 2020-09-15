Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state

Cuomo said he will give parents "my advice and guidance," but then it will be up to them to decide if children go trick-or-treating.
"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door," Cuomo said during a phone interview with News 12 Long Island. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbors door, God bless you.
The governor added he's not going to tell residents not to go trick-or-treating.
"If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not going to tell you, you can't take your child through the neighborhood," he said. "I'm not going to do that. I'm going to give you my advice and guidance, and then you will make the decision what you will do that night."
RELATED: Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return
Cuomo also announced concert venues like Madison Square Garden and comedy clubs are still too dangerous to reopen.
"I am not in this job to cause people pain, so help me God, I want to say yes to everything," he said. "I want to see jobs and economy come back...We are not out of the woods. Everyone is feeling confident, good. Cocky is not good, and we are still in this."
Cuomo says it's important to see what happens with colleges and kids being back at school, and with numbers already going up, it's important to keep an eye on everything before reopening more things he believes are not "essential."
ALSO READ: Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video for Governor Cuomo
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: