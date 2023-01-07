Curbside Christmas tree collection continues in New York City

The curbside Christmas tree collection will continue this weekend in New York City.

It began on Friday and will run through January 14.

Everyone is being urged to remove all stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments before putting trees out for so-called "tree-cycling."

They will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city's parks, institutions and community gardens.

