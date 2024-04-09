Curfew set to begin for kids under age 18 in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Kids and teens in Newark, New Jersey will soon have to abide by a curfew.

Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced that beginning Friday, April 12 Newark Police will launch its Juvenile Safety Initiative.

The initiative aims to ensure that children remain under the supervision of a parent or guardian at night. "While parents have the primary responsibility to provide for the safety and welfare of their children, the Newark Police Division is committed to preserving the safety of children and preventing juvenile crime and victimization," a press released said.

Police will enforce the Curfew Ordinance on behalf of unaccompanied minors, ages 17 and below, who are more than 100 yards from their residence between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. the following day.

"We want the children of our city to enjoy the outdoors safely by limiting the opportunity for them to find themselves in harm's way," Mayor Baraka said. "The safest place for children at night is under the mindful supervision of their parents or another trusted adult, not on the streets. This initiative is aimed at ensuring Newark children are kept safe."

"The overnight hours are particularly hazardous for children because fewer adult family members and neighbors are outdoors late at night to monitor their safety," Director Fragé said. "While we are implementing increased police presence in all our neighborhoods, we respectfully request that parents and guardians abide by the juvenile curfew ordinance to add an extra layer of safety for their children. We plan to reduce the chances that children become victims of crime or unwittingly become engaged in criminal activity."

Director Fragé urges parents to abide by this ordinance and asks that anyone with information about any criminal activity call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

