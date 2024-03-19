Half of NYC families lack enough income to survive without assistance: report

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new report from the United Way of New York City is shining a light on how hard it is to make ends meet.

The report released Tuesday, titled "The True cost of Living," shows half of all families in New York City lack enough income to survive without assistance from the government, family or community.

Child care costs have become problematic for middle class New Yorkers. One mother says she pays almost $2,700 a month for day care - which can be staggering when factoring in rent and all the rest.

According to the report, costs have increased 131% while median earnings have increased 71%.

And 36% of households lacked enough income for basic needs in 2021.

The latest findings show 50% of working-age New Yorkers are struggling to cover costs. And roughly 3 million New Yorkers struggle to afford healthy food.

Policy recommendations put forth on Tuesday include:

-Support the JustPay campaign to increase wages for human service workers.

-Support the Community Land Act to enhance housing affordability.

-Improve public housing and child care subsidy programs.

-Improve access to preventative health services to decrease future costs.

The report shows the true cost of living is more expensive in Lower Manhattan at $7,956 a month.

The least expensive is in the Bronx. But an adult and two school-age children still need close to $5,000 a month to live there.

Policy recommendations put forth on Tuesday are a blueprint for action to be taken by local, state and federal governments, but the organizers of the report say private sector employers also have to make significant changes in light of wages not catching up to the cost of living.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.