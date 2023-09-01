'Curtain Up' Broadway festival is back for third year in a row

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 'Curtain Up' Broadway festival is back!

From September 8 to September 10 the third-annual 'Curtain Up' will bring Broadway to the streets in the heart of New York City. All events are free and open to the public in Times Square.

On Thursday, Playbill, the Broadway League and the Times Square Alliance announced the full lineup of Broadway shows included in the 'Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway' finale concert.

Participating shows include & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo and Some Like it Hot among many others.

The three-day outdoor experience is presented by title sponsor Prudential Festival, with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Music Performance Trust Fund, the Film Fund, Open Jar Studios and Hotel Edison.

The Live from Broadway Finale Concert will air live on WABC-TV on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Eric McCormack rain or shine in Duffy Square.

The events for this year's 'Curtain Up' Broadway festival include:

Friday, September 8

Divas of Broadway Sing-Along

Time: 2:00 - 2:30 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

Official Curtain Up Kick-Off Celebration

Time: 2:30 - 3:00 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

The Broadway Block Party presented by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Time: 3:00 - 3:30 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

A Sondheim Sing-Along

Time: 3:45 - 4:15 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

Wicked Sing-Along

Time: 4:30 - 5:00 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

"All That Jazz" - A Celebration of Chita Rivera with the Entertainment Community Fund

Time: 5:00 - 6:30 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Curtain Up After Dark presents Broadway Sings: Acoustic!

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

Saturday, September 9

Ailey's Revelations Dance Workshop

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Chicago The Musical Sing-Along

Time: 11:15 - 11:45 AM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

The Broadway Block Party presented by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Time: 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential

Time: 1:00 - 2:15 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

Prudential Stages on Broadway Concert

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 PM

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos presented by Prudential

Time: 4:00 - 5:00 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

¡Viva! Broadway Aquí y Allá

Time: 5:00-6:30 PM

Location: At Mainstage on Duffy Square

Curtain Up After Dark presents Rockers on Broadway

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

Sunday, September 10

Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM; rain or shine

Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square

Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos presented by Prudential

Time: 1:00 - 3:00 PM

Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets

ALSO READ | Man has tearful reunion with mom 42 years after he was stolen from her

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.