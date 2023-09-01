'Curtain Up' Broadway festival is back for third year in a row

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 'Curtain Up' Broadway festival is back!
From September 8 to September 10 the third-annual 'Curtain Up' will bring Broadway to the streets in the heart of New York City. All events are free and open to the public in Times Square.
On Thursday, Playbill, the Broadway League and the Times Square Alliance announced the full lineup of Broadway shows included in the 'Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway' finale concert.
Participating shows include & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo and Some Like it Hot among many others.
The three-day outdoor experience is presented by title sponsor Prudential Festival, with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Music Performance Trust Fund, the Film Fund, Open Jar Studios and Hotel Edison.
The Live from Broadway Finale Concert will air live on WABC-TV on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Eric McCormack rain or shine in Duffy Square.
The events for this year's 'Curtain Up' Broadway festival include:
Friday, September 8
Divas of Broadway Sing-Along
Time: 2:00 - 2:30 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
Official Curtain Up Kick-Off Celebration
Time: 2:30 - 3:00 PM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
The Broadway Block Party presented by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
Time: 3:00 - 3:30 PM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
A Sondheim Sing-Along
Time: 3:45 - 4:15 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
Wicked Sing-Along
Time: 4:30 - 5:00 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
"All That Jazz" - A Celebration of Chita Rivera with the Entertainment Community Fund
Time: 5:00 - 6:30 PM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
Curtain Up After Dark presents Broadway Sings: Acoustic!
Time: 6:30 - 8:00 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
Saturday, September 9
Ailey's Revelations Dance Workshop
Time: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
Chicago The Musical Sing-Along
Time: 11:15 - 11:45 AM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
The Broadway Block Party presented by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos Presented by Prudential
Time: 1:00 - 2:15 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
Prudential Stages on Broadway Concert
Time: 3:00 - 4:00 PM
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos presented by Prudential
Time: 4:00 - 5:00 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
¡Viva! Broadway Aquí y Allá
Time: 5:00-6:30 PM
Location: At Mainstage on Duffy Square
Curtain Up After Dark presents Rockers on Broadway
Time: 6:30 - 8:00 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
Sunday, September 10
Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM; rain or shine
Location: Mainstage on Duffy Square
Belt It Out on Broadway Dueling Pianos presented by Prudential
Time: 1:00 - 3:00 PM
Location: Times Square between 45th and 46th Streets
