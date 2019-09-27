Underage customer punches East Village store clerk who refused to sell vape

Police said the attacker attempted to buy a vaping device at the Smoke & Vape Shop on 4th Avenue in East Village on September 13.
However, he was under 21.
When the 36-year-old clerk refused to sell him the device because he was underage, the suspect punched him and went on a rampage, breaking items on the counter and throwing other items across the store, police said.
Sales of tobacco products, including vaping devices, are prohibited to anyone under 21.
🚨#WANTED🚨 Do you recognize him? He’s wanted for #ASSAULT. On 9/13/19, while inside a store at 141 4th Ave., he punched a store clerk and caused property damage before fleeing. If you recognize him or have any info, ☎️ our 🕵🏻♂️ at 212-477-7809 or DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/dE1fuG8YcM— NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) September 27, 2019
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts