Underage customer punches East Village store clerk who refused to sell vape

🚨#WANTED🚨 Do you recognize him? He’s wanted for #ASSAULT. On 9/13/19, while inside a store at 141 4th Ave., he punched a store clerk and caused property damage before fleeing. If you recognize him or have any info, ☎️ our 🕵🏻‍♂️ at 212-477-7809 or DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/dE1fuG8YcM