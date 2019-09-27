Underage customer punches East Village store clerk who refused to sell vape

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for an underage suspect who punched a clerk who refused to sell him a vaping device at a Manhattan smoke shop.

Police said the attacker attempted to buy a vaping device at the Smoke & Vape Shop on 4th Avenue in East Village on September 13.

However, he was under 21.

When the 36-year-old clerk refused to sell him the device because he was underage, the suspect punched him and went on a rampage, breaking items on the counter and throwing other items across the store, police said.

Sales of tobacco products, including vaping devices, are prohibited to anyone under 21.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

