CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four men behind an assault inside a bodega in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has released video of the incident late Monday night at the Sea Side Deli on Surf Avenue in Coney Island.
Police say the men chased two people into the back of the store.
Once inside, one man began waving a knife and stabbed a 19-year-old man in the back.
Video showed other customers diving behind the counter to avoid the confrontation.
Police say the man who was stabbed was an innocent bystander. He was treated and released at Coney Island Hospital.
The suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions of the four:
Individual #1 is described as a black male, approximately in his late teens, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket with orange sleeves and a gray du-rag with black jeans and white sneakers.
Individual #2 is described as a black male, approximately in his late teens, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, a dark complexion, black hair, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white sneakers.
Individual #3 is described as a black male with a slim build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black and white sneakers.
Individual #4 is described as a black male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police search for suspects after bystander stabbed at Coney Island bodega
TOP STORIES
Show More