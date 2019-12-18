Bicyclist dead, run over by school bus in Central Park transverse

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a school bus in Central Park Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 96th Street Transverse around 8 a.m.

Authorities say the bicyclist struck a curb and fell off his bike into the roadway, where he was run over by the school bus.

The 50-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

There were 14 children on the bus at the time. None was injured.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no criminality is suspected.

It appears to be the 29th cyclist killed in New York City this year.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citycentral parkupper west sideupper east sideschool busbicycle crashcentral park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Falling ice closes part of GW Bridge, some Manhattan streets
Single ticket wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
German shepherd rescued after chasing cat up a tree
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering trial
Head-on wrong way crash on Long Island leaves 2 dead
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue
Show More
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Father of missing 1-year-old named suspect in disappearance
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
The Countdown: Looking ahead to final Democratic debate of 2019
More TOP STORIES News