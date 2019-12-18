Bicyclist dead, run over by school bus in Central Park transverse

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a school bus in Central Park Wednesday morning.It happened on the 96th Street Transverse around 8 a.m.Authorities say the bicyclist struck a curb and fell off his bike into the roadway, where he was run over by the school bus.The 50-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the sceneThere were 14 children on the bus at the time. None was injured.The driver stayed at the scene, and no criminality is suspected.It appears to be the 29th cyclist killed in New York City this year.----------