FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro officially retires

He's held the post since 2014, making him the city's longest-serving fire commissioner.
Nigro was also the fourth longest-serving fire commissioner in the department's history. He's been on the job for 53 years!
Tuesday, he was presented with a proclamation by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said he wanted to appoint someone new for the job.
Over the last five decades, Nigro held every single rank in the department and is one of just six people to do so.
Nigro retired from the department once before in 2002 and returned when he was appointed commissioner in 2014.
"I'm very proud that we've more than doubled the number of people of color and women in this department, and we are moving forward in that direction. We're not where we need to be yet but I think in the future we will be and this department will reflect the great city we live in," Nigro said.
The New York Post reports that First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh will serve as interim fire director until Mayor Adams makes his decision.
Eyewitness News believes she is also on the shortlist of candidates to take the job permanently and would be the first woman to hold the job.
It is not yet known when the new FDNY commissioner will be announced.
Nigro was appointed a firefighter on November 29, 1969, and after graduating from the Fire Academy, was first assigned to Engine Company 21 in Manhattan. Over the next 32 years, he rose through the ranks of the FDNY, serving as a Lieutenant at Engine Company 35 in East Harlem, as a Captain at Engine Company 8 in Manhattan, and as a Battalion Chief in Battalion 19 in the Bronx.
Beginning in 1988, while in the rank of Battalion Chief, he served in several administrative positions at headquarters, including the Chief of Personnel and the Chief of the Bureau of Health Services, where he oversaw the medical care and treatment for FDNY members.
Upon his promotion to deputy chief in 1993, he returned to the field and served in Division 3 in Manhattan. A year later, he was appointed Deputy Assistant Chief and was instrumental in merging the Emergency Medical Service of the New York City Health + Hospitals Corporation into the FDNY. Following the merger, he became the chief in charge of EMS.
In 1997, he was promoted to Chief of Operations, overseeing all operations and training for more than 14,000 uniformed fire and EMS personnel.
After the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, he was appointed Chief of Department, following the death of his close friend, Chief Peter J. Ganci, Jr.
Commissioner Nigro was responsible for overseeing all rescue and recovery operations at the World Trade Center site, and the beginning of the unprecedented rebuilding of the department following the death of 343 FDNY members.
As Chief of Department, Commissioner Nigro held the highest uniformed rank, overseeing all major uniformed FDNY bureaus: Operations, Training, EMS, Communications, and Fire Prevention.
Commissioner Nigro followed in the footsteps of his father, FDNY Captain Daniel Nigro, who served the department for 33 years. A native New Yorker, he resides in Queens with his wife, Lynn.
