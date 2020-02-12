Arts & Entertainment

Brooklyn Ballet performs classic ballet 'Pas de Quatre' with multi-ethnic cast

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A dance school in Brooklyn is promoting inclusivity and diversity - and making history - with its take on a classic ballet.

The Brooklyn Ballet's performance of "Pas de Quatre" made history by dancing with four multi-ethnic and diverse ballerinas.

The dancers are Paunika Jones, who is African American and Native American; Christine Sawyer, who is Japanese, black and Cuban; Courtney Cochran, who is African American and Irish; and Miku Kawamura, who is Japanese.

The ballerinas were outfitted in tutus that reflected their skin tones.

The Brooklyn Ballet says Pas de Quatre originally premiered in 1845 and has traditionally been performed by white dancers wearing white tutus. The school says it is the first time the ballet was be performed by a multi-cultural cast.

Jim Dolan reports on the classic ballet of "Pas de Quatre" in Brooklyn.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the classic ballet of "Pas de Quatre" in Brooklyn.


The performance is the brainchild of Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, whose work is focused on challenging conventions and making works like this relevant to today's cultural landscape.

The performance is part of the Brooklyn Ballet's winter season it is calling "Revisionist History 2."

Don't miss more incredible stories in honor of Black History Month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdowntown brooklynbrooklynnew york citydancingdanceballetin our backyardblack historyblack history monthoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News