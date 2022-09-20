'Dancing with the Stars': Here's who survived and who was eliminated after premiere night on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- The 31st season of "Dancing with the Stars" waltzed onto Disney+. The good news for dance fans: two full hours of entertainment because there are no commercials.

Sixteen couples started out round one, but one was sent home at the end of the evening.

Joining to help Tyra Banks co-host is past "DWTS" champ Alfonso Ribeiro. The extra time allows for a little more chatting with the judges, and a little more banter with Ribeiro and the competitors after they perform.

Social media star Charli D'Amelio landed at the top of the leader board with an impressive 32 out of 40 points for her cha-cha.

Close behind in second place was actor Wayne Brady with 29 out of 40 for his cha-cha.

There was a three-way tie for the third place slot, shared by actress Selma Blair, reality star Gabby Windey and drag entertainer Shangela.

Bringing up the end of the list: actor Jason Lewis in 15th and reality star Vinny Guadagnino in 16th.

The final result is a combination of viewer votes and judges scores. In the end, it was Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd who had to pack up their dance shoes.

Now 15 couples return next week for an Elvis-theme night of dancing.