Fellow subway rider, Manhattan DA speak out on Jordan Neely death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As tensions continue to rise over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway car, a man who was on that train is among those speaking out on Tuesday.

"I saw that his eyes were staring off and the he was limp, so I went in through another door and I went to pour some water on Jordan Neely's head and Daniel Penny came up over and told me to stop," said Johnny Grima who watched the incident from another train car.

Grima said he regrets walking away because other riders told him Neely had a pulse. He also spoke out about Daniel Penny, the man accused of choking him.

"If he didn't have the intention of killing Jordan Neely, I believe that at the least, he did not have consideration for his life because he was poor, homeless and Black," Grima said.

Protesters are calling for the arrest of the Marine veteran, but Penny said he was defending himself and others after Neely harassed and threatened them.

Neely had a history of cycling out of psychiatric facilities and jail.

Mayor Eric Adams did not answer questions Tuesday after speaking at a National Urban League summit on public safety at John Jay College, but in prepared remarks, he called for compassion:

"My heart breaks over the loss of young Jordan. Many people miss the fact that Jordan is my son's name... we cannot be so encompassed and so thoughtful on talking about merely how this young man died, without answering the question how was he living?"

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was also in attendance. As a grand jury may convene this week to weigh possible charges against Penny, Bragg spoke for the first time about the case and said just because his office hasn't said anything doesn't mean they aren't taking it seriously.

"Sometimes people peer into the silence and look at that as if the office isn't doing anything or is not important, it's quite the contrary," Bragg said.

Adams previously said he has reached out to the Neely family several times, but a family spokesperson says they have not yet talked to the mayor and could not say why.

A White House spokesperson also put out a statement on Neely's death on Tuesday:

"Jordan Neely's killing was tragic and deeply disturbing. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We firmly believe that the events surrounding his death demand a thorough investigation."

Neely's family announced his funeral will take place May 19 at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. Neely's family has requested Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver his eulogy.

ALSO READ | Jordan Neely's family calls Daniel Penny's statement 'admission of guilt'

