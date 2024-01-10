Survivor's stride: Teen who defeated cancer tackling half marathon

CLUTE, Texas -- Marathon runners from diverse backgrounds are gearing up to hit the streets of Houston, some with a mission to support a cause greater than themselves.

"I run because I want to help kids who were just like me and I want to raise money and make them realize how special they are to have people who don't even know who they are support them in what they are going through," Danielle Shirey said.

The 13-year-old from Clute is a leukemia survivor. She is running the Aramco Houston Half marathon alongside her grandfather, Carlos Ramirez. They aim to raise funds and awareness for The Snowdrop Foundation, supporting pediatric cancer patients.

"Seeing her go through what she went through and handle everything she did, it's been an inspiration," Ramirez said.