Singer Darius Rucker arrested on misdemeanor possession charge in Tennessee

Authorities did not elaborate on what substance Rucker had in his possession. He was released on a $10,500 bond

Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and country music singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Rucker was arrested by police in Franklin and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of registration law, according to Lt. Becky Coyle with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

CNN has reached out to Franklin police for more on Rucker's arrest.

Rucker is a three-time Grammy winner and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

In a statement to CNN, Rucker's attorney Mark Puryear said, "Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges."

CNN has reached out to Rucker's publicist for a comment.

Franklin is about 22 miles south of Nashville.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)