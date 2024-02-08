Son of music legend Cyndi Lauper arrested after Harlem shooting

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The rapper son of music legend Cyndi Lauper was arrested Wednesday night after police responded to a shooting in Harlem.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg on West 112th Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Police officers conducting a canvas for evidence said they located 26-year-old Declyn "Dex" Lauper in possession of a loaded gun nearby.

Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was not charged in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting victim was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is stable at Mount Sinai Morningside.

Lauper is the only son of the Grammy winning artist and actor David Thornton.

In 2022, he admitted to disorderly conduct after he was arrested in a stolen Mercedes. He entered a no jail plea agreement.

