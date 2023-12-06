Best and worst places for singles to live

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're single, there's a new list of the best and worst places to live.

WalletHub compared more than 182 cities in the United States using 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

They said, "Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal."

The top five cities include: Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, and Austin.

Seattle topped the list because it scored well on the "Community Well-being Index" and it had one of the highest median annual household incomes in the country at $70,308. The city's status as a tech hub helps "fuel local incomes and also leads to plenty of brainiacs in the dating pool."

In the Tri-State area, New York City is 144th on the list, Newark is 147th, Bridgeport, Connecticut is 168th and Yonkers comes in at 172nd.

Faring better, but still not great, is New Haven, Connecticut at 92nd, Jersey City at 50th, and upstate New York's Rochester at 46th and Buffalo at 67th.

The very worst place on the list was Columbia, Maryland.

