Dead body found behind Long Island community center

Police on Long Island are investigating after a dead body was found behind a community center.Detectives are on the scene in Inwood, where the corpse was discovered behind the Five Towns Community Center at 270 Lawrence Avenue.The body was lying face up in a small wooded area adjacent to and behind the community center.Crime scene investigators are scouring the area for clues.The center appears to be open and unaffected by the investigation.There is no official comment from the Nassau County Police Department and no confirmation as to how the person died or whether there are any outward indications of foul play.----------