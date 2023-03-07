14 dead cats found in Queens, NYPD and ASPCA investigating animal cruelty

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Over a dozen cats were found dead behind a building in Queens Saturday.
There were 14 dead cats found at a non-residential building near 102nd Street and 115th Avenue in Howard Beach.
Officials say the cats appear to have been thrown over a fence.
The NYPD is investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty with the help of the ASPCA.
In a separate situation, five stray cats were found with serious injuries in Richmond Hills and taken to Puppykittynycity, a local shelter where they're currently recovering.
