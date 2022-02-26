Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Two people are dead after an SUV slammed into a parked tow truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway late Friday.Police said four people were inside the SUV in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Rosedale Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. when the driver somehow lost control.The vehicle slammed into a parked tow truck that had stopped for a broken-down vehicle.Video from the scene appears to show the car pinned underneath a semi-trailer truck.A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were killed.A 32-year-old woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital while a 15-year-old girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.The severity of their injuries is not clear.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------