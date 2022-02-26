Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Two people are dead after an SUV slammed into a parked tow truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway late Friday.

Police said four people were inside the SUV in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Rosedale Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. when the driver somehow lost control.

The vehicle slammed into a parked tow truck that had stopped for a broken-down vehicle.

Video from the scene appears to show the car pinned underneath a semi-trailer truck.

A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were killed.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital while a 15-year-old girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The severity of their injuries is not clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

