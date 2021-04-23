accident

2 killed after truck crashes in Mercer County; watermelons spill onto highway

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in NJ Turnpike crash involving watermelon truck

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey -- Two people were killed after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. just north of Exit 7A in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit a bridge abutment in the inner drive of the northbound lanes, spilling watermelons all over the roadway.

New Jersey State Police said the driver and a passenger were killed in the crash. There is no immediate word on their identities.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over deadly crash on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County on April 22, 2021.



The crash briefly shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 60.3.

By early Friday morning, just the right shoulder was blocked in the inner drive to traffic. All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countynew jerseyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Multiple injuries reported after car smashes into Manhattan bodega
'Just the greatest': Wife mourns husband killed in freak accident
95-year-old woman inside ambulance killed, others injured in Brooklyn crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
6 arrested, monument vandalized in Columbus Circle protest
Walk-up vaccines now available for ages 60+ in NY
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had 1 dose of vaccine
Pentagon considers change to sex assault policy
Out-of-control vehicle smashes into building in Westbury
Manhunt underway for suspect who doused student with hazardous substance
More TOP STORIES News