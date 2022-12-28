Deadly fires kill elderly man in the Bronx, woman in Brooklyn

One of the fires was believed to be started by a space heater. Janicr Yu has details.

Two deadly fires broke out Tuesday night in NYC within minutes of each other.

The incidents happened in the Bronx and in Brooklyn.

Officials say the Bronx fire started on the second floor at around 10:20 p.m., as flames engulfed an apartment unit.

Video footage shows emergency vehicles lining the street in front of the apartment on Rochambeau Avenue.

Firefighters put out the fire, but found 76-year-old Milton Barnes unconscious inside the apartment. Officials say he has severe fire exposure.

Just a few minutes before, another deadly fire broke out on Rochester Avenue in Brooklyn.

Firefighters found a 54-year-old woman unconscious inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire in the Bronx was possibly sparked by a space heater. The cause of the Brooklyn fire is still under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.