1 person killed in Washington Heights apartment fire

Officials say over 100 firefighters were working to put out the blaze Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- One person was killed in a Washington Heights apartment fire Saturday morning.

Authorities say flames broke out just after 6 a.m. on the fourth floor of a building on West 180th Street.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the blaze, officials said.

The victim has not been identified. Fire Marshals are trying to determine how the fire started.

