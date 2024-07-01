Juvenile killed in Bayonne, New Jersey house fire

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A juvenile died in a fire in Bayonne, New Jersey early Monday.
The fire broke out in the home on Avenue C just after midnight.
Heavy fire was seen coming out of the windows of the home.
The Hudson County Prosecutors Office said there was "one juvenile fatality" in the fire, which is under investigation.
Details on the identity of the young person killed and the cause of the fire are not yet known.
An investigation is underway.
The Red Cross said that they are providing emergency assistance for seven people in three families to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs.
