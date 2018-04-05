Deadly police shooting sparks anger in Crown Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the reaction in Crown Heights to Wednesday's police shooting.

By
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Friends and family members expressed their anger Wednesday night following the deadly police shooting of a man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The NYPD said officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

The victim, Saheed Vassell, was well-known to everyone on Utica Avanue.

He was known for struggling with mental health issues. People say he was harmless, and that the police should have known that too.

Vassell's family members were outraged.

"He lives in the church," his aunt said. "He lives in the church. He never had a gun!"

"Everybody is hurting right now," said one of his cousins, who was in so much pain he could barely make sense of it. "He's a good kid. They killed him for no reason."

The 36-year-old Vassell was a familiar face in Crown Heights. His death sent tensions high with officers on the scene.

"Shoot me too," one resident said to police. "And officer, stop murdering our people. How's that sound?"

"He don't trouble nobody," another resident said. "But he always do this, like, he's shooting and all that. Maybe that's why they do all that shooting? I don't know. But they shouldn't shoot him for no reason at all."

Neighborhood residents say Vassell would go to the store for you if you asked him. At most, they say he would ask for a quarter or a cigarette.

His cousin said he leaves behind a teenage son.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer involved shootingnypdCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News