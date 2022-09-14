High school student killed in apparent shooting at McDonald's in Hempstead

Shannon Sohn was over the scene of a possible shooting at a McDonald's in Hempstead Wednesday afternoon.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school student was killed in an apparent shooting at a McDonald's on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said the victim was a male high school student.

It's not clear yet if the shooting happened inside or outside the McDonald's located at 340 Peninsula Blvd in Hempstead.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

